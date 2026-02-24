HDFC inaugurates its first tech & Digital Factory in Guwahati

Guwahati: HDFC Bank, India’s leading private sector bank, on Monday inaugurated its new Tech & Digital Factory in Guwahati.
This facility will serve as a centre for advanced technology development, innovation, and talent incubation in Assam, helping strengthen AI, Digital and Cybersecurity talent pools.
This facility is HDFC Bank’s first in Assam and fourth nationally. The Bank currently has Tech & Digital Factories in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram.
The facility was inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of Kaizad Bharucha, Deputy Managing Director– HDFC Bank; Ramesh Lakshminarayan, Chief Information Officer, HDFC Bank; members from participating educational institutions and officers of HDFC Bank.
This facility will also provide career opportunities for skilled professionals in the state, enabling them to contribute directly to next-generation technology development. The Bank will be strengthening capabilities for the Tech & Digital Factory by leveraging local tech talent.
The objective is to enable core technology advancement across AI, Cloud, Data and core engineering tracks with the aim of opening up digital product creation capabilities in the state.
The Bank has partnered with the Assam government as a part of Advantage Assam 2.0 under the leadership of the Assam Chief Minister. Under this joint initiative, HDFC Bank and the Government of Assam intend to enhance academic knowledge with industry expertise through a structured skill-building curriculum pertaining to the BFSI and fintech sectors.
Centred on campus-to-corporate competency, the programme aligns with job requirements in the banking and fintech industry. The curriculum covers essential banking knowledge and new-age IT domains.
The programme commenced in September 2025 and over150 students are currently being trained as part of the programme cohort. The students will gain industry-relevant knowledge and hands-on experience from HDFC Bank senior executives.
Students who are a part of this programme will undergo an internship with HDFC Bank for a duration of 2-4 months, enabling them to apply academic and technology concepts to real-world scenarios in the corporate environment. The course does not come at any additional cost to the students.
Kaizad Bharucha, Deputy Managing Director of HDFC Bank, said, “We are pleased to inaugurate our new Tech & Digital factory in Guwahati. HDFC Bank and the Assam Government signed an MoU at Advantage Assam 2.0 in February 2025 and we are happy to have set up this facility within one year. This was possible with strong support from the state government.”
“This facility will allow us to roll out new digital products and services, augmentingour IT prowess. The facility will enableus to attract engineering talent from Assam, allowing them to contribute to next-generation technology evolution in the banking sector while staying closer to their home,” Bharucha added.
HDFC Bank’s Tech & Digital Factory model continues to be the nucleus of digital execution with dedicated units focused on experience design, mobile and cloud engineering, APIs and orchestration, data and GenAI and secure-by-design architecture.
Assam has been an important enabling state for the Bank since it began its journey in the state with the launch of its very first branch in Guwahati in 2004. Since then, the Bank has expanded to 138 branches and 248 ATMs (as on December 31, 2025).
According to the State Level Banker’s Committee (SLBC) report, as of December 31, 2025, the Bank’s CD ratio in Assam stood at 85.78%.