Heroin worth Rs 2 crore seized, two held in Karbi Anglong: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Police on Thursday seized heroin worth an estimated Rs 2 crore and arrested two persons in Karbi Anglong, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Taking to micro-blogging site, Sarma shared details of the operation and said the police uncovered 30 boxes of heroin from what he termed a “travelling soap factory”, though no soap was found during the search.
"Today @karbianglongpol found a travelling soap factory 🚲… minus the soap. 30 boxes of heroin worth ₹2 cr seized, 2 persons apprehended. Moral: In Assam, even a morning ride can end in an unexpected staycation behind bars. 😄 Kudos @assampolice!" Sarma wrote on X.
He also congratulated the Assam Police for the successful action.
The seizure reflected Assam’s intensified drive against drug trafficking and warned that even seemingly routine movements were now under strict surveillance.
In December last year, Assam Police carried out a major anti-narcotics operation, seizing drugs worth about ₹11 crore and arresting several suspected peddlers during coordinated raids in Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, sharing details on social media, described the recovery as a “massive drugs haul” and said it underlined the state’s firm resolve to break narcotics networks operating in Assam.
Sources said the action was launched on the basis of specific intelligence, which helped the police move swiftly. Teams, along with specialised units, intercepted suspected vehicles and detained multiple individuals believed to be linked to the drug supply chain.
The seizure forms part of a broader, sustained crackdown by Assam Police. Earlier this year as well, enforcement agencies recovered heroin, morphine and other banned substances worth several crores, disrupting trafficking routes and reinforcing efforts to curb drug abuse and safeguard the youth.