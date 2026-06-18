Himanta Biswa Sarma Elects Dr Habbey Teron as Candidate for Assam Deputy Speaker Post

Guwahati: The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today, announced that Dr Habbey Teron will be the ruling party’s candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Making the announcement through a post on twitter , the Chief Minister said Dr Teron’s candidature reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive political representation and strengthening the participation of tribal communities in the state’s legislative process.

Describing Dr Teron as a medical professional by training and the first elected representative from the newly created Amri (ST) Hills constituency, Sarma said his elevation would further enhance the representation of the hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao in the Assembly.

“I am pleased to announce that Dr Habbey Teron, Hon’ble MLA from Amri (ST) Hills, will be our candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly,” the Chief Minister announced.

He added that Dr Teron embodies the aspirations of tribal communities and expressed confidence that his appointment would strengthen their voice in legislative affairs.

Sarma also extended his best wishes to Dr Teron for his proposed new responsibility.

Dr Teron’s nomination is considered significant as he is the first elected representative from the Amri constituency since its creation. His elevation is being viewed as a move to reinforce political representation from Assam’s hill districts and ensure greater participation of tribal communities in the state's legislative framework.