Himanta Biswa Sarma Holds Talks with ABSU on Bodo Community Issues

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on 6th November, chaired a meeting with the central committee of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) to discuss key issues concerning the Bodo community.

The discussions covered the implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord, the reactivation of the BTR Boundary Commission, community rights and other matters related to the development and welfare of the Bodo people.

During the meeting, Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the ABSU representatives that the government would take timely action on their legitimate demands. He also directed officials to complete the elections to the Bodo-Kachari Welfare Council (BKWC) by December 2026.

Addressing concerns regarding Bodo-medium education, Sarma instructed the Education Department to convene a meeting with ABSU representatives and other stakeholders by November 20.

The meeting aimed to review pending issues and discuss measures to address the concerns raised by the students’ organisation. The Chief Minister's assurances and directions are expected to guide further action by the concerned departments on the matters discussed.