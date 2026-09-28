Himanta Biswa Sarma paid Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on Birth Anniversary

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary, highlighting her enduring musical association with Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

In a post on Twitter , Sarma recalled Mangeshkar’s first Assamese song, “Jonakore Rati, Asomire Maati”, which was composed by Hazarika for the 1956 Assamese film Era Bator Xur. The Chief Minister said the song had become an enduring part of Assam’s musical heritage and highlighted the decades-long musical association between Mangeshkar and Hazarika.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also recalled Mangeshkar’s observation about the word ‘Aai’, which means ‘mother’ in both Marathi and Assamese. He described the shared word as a cultural link between Assam and Maharashtra.

“As Assam celebrates #BhupenDaAt100, remembering two musical legends whose voices created a timeless bridge between Assam and Maharashtra,” Sarma wrote on X.

Mangeshkar, one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, had a long association with Hazarika, who composed and performed music across several languages. Sarma also shared a link to Mangeshkar’s rendition of “Jonakore Rati, Asomire Maati” along with his tribute.

The Chief Minister’s post comes as Assam marks the birth centenary of Hazarika, with events being organised to commemorate the legendary musician’s contribution to Indian music and culture.