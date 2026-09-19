Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute to Assam’s Heartthrob Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma joined millions of fans across the state in remembering singer Zubeen Garg, marking one year since his death. Paying tribute to Zubeen on social media, Sarma reflected on the profound sense of loss left by Zubeen’s passing.

“It feels surreal that a year has passed without Zubeen. There are moments I almost expect him to walk in, in that inimitable style of his. Then the loss sinks in once more,” Sarma wrote, describing grief as “a void we learn to live with, but never truly accept”.

On an earlier occasion, Sarma had affectionately described himself as a “Zubeen fan”, highlighting the singer’s immense popularity among the people of Assam.

Today, Himanta Biswa Sarma also donated blood as a tribute to Zubeen, as BJP workers across Assam took part in blood donation drives to commemorate his first death anniversary.

Meanwhile, Zubeen’s close friend and fellow artist Angaraag ‘Papon’ Mahanta visited Zubeen Khetra and shared an emotional conversation with Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg.

For millions of admirers, Zubeen was more than a singer. His music, personality and deep connection with ordinary people have left behind a void that remains difficult to fill.