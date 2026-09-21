Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute to Srimanta Sankardeva on Birth Anniversary

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, paid tribute to Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva on the occasion of his 578th birth anniversary. In a post ontwitter , Sarma described Sankardeva as the “guiding light of Assamese society” and said his teachings continue to inspire efforts to build a vibrant Assam and a developed India.

“Today, on the auspicious occasion of Mahapurush Srimardev’s Janmotsav, I pay my obeisances to our revered Gurujona, the guiding light of Assamese society,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister urged people to follow Sankardeva’s ideals of knowledge, devotion and compassion and work towards building a better and more harmonious society.

Sankardeva, a 15th–16th century saint, social reformer and cultural icon of Assam, founded the Ekasarana Naam Dharma movement and played a significant role in shaping the state’s religious, social and cultural traditions. Born in 1449 at Bordowa Than in present-day Nagaon district, Sankardeva’s legacy continues to influence Assam’s cultural and spiritual life. His contributions to literature, music, drama and religious thought remain deeply rooted in Assamese society.