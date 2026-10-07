Himanta Biswa Sarma Presents Rs 50 Lakh Cheque to Asian Games Gold Medallist Lovlina Borgohain

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tuesday, presented boxer Lovlina Borgohain with a cheque for Rs 50 lakh in recognition of her gold medal-winning performance at the Asian Games in Japan.

Borgohain was felicitated at Lok Sewa Bhawan after returning to Assam after her victory in the women’s 75kg category. Sarma said her achievement was a matter of pride for the country and would inspire the next generation of athletes.

Earlier, Borgohain received a warm welcome at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, where Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Biswajit Daimary, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, family members and supporters gathered to receive her.

Saikia said India had won 21 gold medals at the Asian Games and described Borgohain’s victory as a significant achievement for Assam.

The Congress also felicitated the boxer at the airport, with senior leader Pranati Phukan presenting her with a gamosa, bouquet and jaapi.

Borgohain won the gold on 2nd October , her birthday, defeating China’s Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the 75kg final. She became only the second Indian woman boxer to win Asian Games gold after MC Mary Kom in 2014.