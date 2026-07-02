Historic Sight: First-Ever Photographic Record of Rare Eurasian Lynx Captured in Sikkim

Gangtok: In a monumental moment for wildlife conservation, the first-ever photographic evidence of a Eurasian lynx has been recorded in the high-altitude region of North Sikkim.

The breakthrough discovery was brought to light by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who shared an image captured by a camera trap on social media. Renowned for its distinctive tufted ears, short tail, and patterned fur, this elusive wild cat species has never previously been documented photographically within the state.

Wildlife experts have hailed the image as a significant milestone, confirming the presence of this rare predator in the Eastern Himalayas. Before this, documentation of the Eurasian lynx in India was primarily limited to Ladakh.