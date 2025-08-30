'Human GPS' Bagu Khan Killed in J&K Encounter

Terrorist Leader's Death Deals Major Blow to Cross-Border Infiltration Network
Jammu & Kashmir: Bagu Khan, a notorious Hizbul commander known as the "human GPS" of terror, was killed by security forces in a high-stakes encounter in Gurez, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday. The death of Khan, who had been a key figure in facilitating over 100 infiltration attempts, is a significant blow to the logistical operations of terror groups in the region.
A Decades-Long Terror Career Ends
Bagu Khan, also known as Samandar Chacha, had been operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) since 1995, becoming one of the oldest and most prolific facilitators of infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC). His intimate knowledge of the difficult terrain in the Gurez sector and its hidden routes made him a valuable asset for various terrorist organisations.
According to security sources, Khan was responsible for guiding infiltrators across the border, ensuring the success of many attempts, and providing strategic support to multiple terror groups. Despite being a key Hizbul commander, he had a reputation for assisting all terrorist factions in carrying out their infiltration operations from the Gurez sector, which shares a critical border with PoK.
End of a Long-Running Terror Network
Khan’s death came during a failed infiltration attempt near Naushehra Naar, in which he and another terrorist were eliminated by the security forces. This marks the culmination of years of evading the authorities and continuing his terror activities.
The operation took place under the ongoing Operation Naushera Nar IV, which had already seen successes two days earlier, when two terrorists attempting to infiltrate from across the LoC were gunned down by the Indian Army.
The death of Bagu Khan is expected to disrupt terror groups' operations in the Gurez and Bandipora sectors, bringing a strategic victory for Indian forces in their ongoing efforts to secure the border.