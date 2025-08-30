'Human GPS' Bagu Khan Killed in J&K Encounter

Terrorist Leader's Death Deals Major Blow to Cross-Border Infiltration Network

Jammu & Kashmir: Bagu Khan, a notorious Hizbul commander known as the "human GPS" of terror, was killed by security forces in a high-stakes encounter in Gurez, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday. The death of Khan, who had been a key figure in facilitating over 100 infiltration attempts, is a significant blow to the logistical operations of terror groups in the region.

A Decades-Long Terror Career Ends

Bagu Khan, also known as Samandar Chacha, had been operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) since 1995, becoming one of the oldest and most prolific facilitators of infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC). His intimate knowledge of the difficult terrain in the Gurez sector and its hidden routes made him a valuable asset for various terrorist organisations.

According to security sources, Khan was responsible for guiding infiltrators across the border, ensuring the success of many attempts, and providing strategic support to multiple terror groups. Despite being a key Hizbul commander, he had a reputation for assisting all terrorist factions in carrying out their infiltration operations from the Gurez sector, which shares a critical border with PoK.