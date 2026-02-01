ICC Welcomes Union Budget 2026–27, Sees Boost for Tourism, Green Mobility and Northeast Development

Guwahati: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27, describing it as growth-oriented and forward-looking, with a strong focus on tourism, green mobility and accelerated development of the North Eastern region.

The North East India Regional Council of ICC said the Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reflects an inclusive approach and has the potential to drive socio-economic transformation across the region.

ICC also noted that the adoption of the Ashtalakshmi development model for the North East positions the region as a multi-dimensional growth engine through focused investments in connectivity, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and industrial development.

Welcoming the proposals, Mahesh Saharia, Chairman, North East India Regional Council of ICC, said the Budget for 2026–27 has laid a strong foundation for enhancing capital investment, boosting tourism, improving trade linkages, strengthening agriculture and providing sustained support to MSMEs across the region.

Saharia particularly welcomed the announcement of a new scheme for the development of Buddhist circuits across six North Eastern states—Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura—aimed at positioning the region as a major spiritual and cultural tourism destination.

“The initiative would promote conservation of monasteries and heritage structures while encouraging year-round tourism,” he added.

He also appreciated the proposed high-speed rail link connecting Siliguri with Varanasi and the deployment of 4,000 electric buses across the North East, noting that these measures would significantly strengthen public transport systems, improve last-mile connectivity and support environmentally sustainable mobility.

Highlighting the enhanced allocation for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Saharia welcomed the 47 per cent increase in funding, taking the total outlay to ₹5,915 crore, stating that it would play a crucial role in strengthening infrastructure, social development and economic capacity in the region.

Echoing similar views, Sarat Kumar Jain, Chairman, Assam and Meghalaya State Committee of ICC, described the Union Budget 2026–27 as a decisive step towards strengthening India’s economic resilience while ensuring balanced regional growth.

He said the emphasis on tourism, infrastructure, healthcare, education, skilling and technology-driven growth would be particularly significant for the North Eastern states.

Jain also welcomed the decision to upgrade national mental health institutes in Tezpur and Ranchi as regional apex centres, noting that strengthening healthcare infrastructure would help address emerging public health challenges and improve access to specialised care.

ICC reiterated its commitment to work closely with the Government of India, state governments and industry stakeholders to support effective implementation of the Budget initiatives and expressed optimism that the Union Budget 2026–27 would drive inclusive and sustainable growth across the North Eastern Region.