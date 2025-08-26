India a Peace-Loving Nation, But Not a Pacifist: Defence Chief Clarifies at Ran Samwad Seminar

CDS stresses power and preparedness as foundations for the Viksit Bharat vision

Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan delivered a compelling keynote at the opening of Ran Samwad‑2025, the first tri-services seminar on warfare, held at the Army War College, reiterating India’s stance as peace-loving—but not pacifist.

Strength Through Self‑Reliance: Pillars of Viksit Bharat

General Chauhan emphasised that to accomplish the vision of a Viksit Bharat, India must prioritise becoming ‘Sashastra’ (armed), ‘Suraksit’ (secure), and ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant)—not only in technology, but also in ideas and practice. He urged the military and academic institutions to deepen doctrinal and strategic awareness across society.

Drawing from India’s historical legacy, he pointed to the symbiosis of wisdom and weaponry: just as Arjuna needed guidance from Krishna, and Chandragupta relied on Chanakya, modern warriors too require the sharpness of strategy alongside strength.