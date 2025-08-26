India a Peace-Loving Nation, But Not a Pacifist: Defence Chief Clarifies at Ran Samwad Seminar

CDS stresses power and preparedness as foundations for the Viksit Bharat vision
Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan delivered a compelling keynote at the opening of Ran Samwad‑2025, the first tri-services seminar on warfare, held at the Army War College, reiterating India’s stance as peace-loving—but not pacifist.
General Chauhan emphasised that to accomplish the vision of a Viksit Bharat, India must prioritise becoming ‘Sashastra’ (armed), ‘Suraksit’ (secure), and ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant)—not only in technology, but also in ideas and practice. He urged the military and academic institutions to deepen doctrinal and strategic awareness across society.
Drawing from India’s historical legacy, he pointed to the symbiosis of wisdom and weaponry: just as Arjuna needed guidance from Krishna, and Chandragupta relied on Chanakya, modern warriors too require the sharpness of strategy alongside strength.
Ran Samwad‑2025 is a landmark event aimed at bringing serving officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force together to explore the future of war, from information warfare to grey-zone threats, joint operations, and tech-driven combat. Hosted by the Integrated Defence Staff in collaboration with the Army Training Command, the event includes participation from defence industry leaders, academia, and international experts. Key releases, such as the Technology Perspective & Capability Roadmap and joint military doctrines, will underscore the urgency of inter-service synergy and modernisation in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat goals.
General Chauhan concluded with a call for harmony between the technological acumen of the youth and the wisdom of veterans. He called on the seminar to champion debate, innovation, and deliberate strategic planning as essential ingredients for future combat readiness.