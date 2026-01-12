India an Essential Partner Despite Tariff Tensions, Says US Envoy Sergio Gor

New Delhi: US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor on Monday said India remains an important partner for the United States even as trade and tariff issues continue between the two sides.
Speaking to reporters after taking charge, Gor said there is “no partner more essential than India” and added that discussions on trade are continuing.
He also said the US will work to invite India to join Pax Silica next month.
Gor, who assumed office as the US ambassador on Monday, is expected to present his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu this week.
He arrived in New Delhi in October last year after being nominated by President Donald Trump to succeed Eric Garcetti.
At his first public interaction, Gor said he had come to India with respect and with the aim of taking the partnership between the two countries forward, adding, "He the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump is “very real”.
His comments came at a time when the US has been raising tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil. Last week, Trump said India trades with Russia and that the US could raise tariffs quickly if needed.
Days later, Trump cleared a sanctions bill on Russia that could allow tariffs of up to 500 per cent on countries buying Russian oil, petroleum and uranium. India is currently facing a 50 per cent tariff rate from the US, including an additional 25 per cent announced after Trump accused India of helping Russia through oil purchases.