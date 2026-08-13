India vs Afghanistan T20I: Three-Match Series Set for Delhi in September

Guwahati: Afghanistan will play a three-match T20 International series against India in Delhi next month, the BCCI and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced.

All three matches will be held at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium between September 13 and 17. The series is part of Afghanistan’s Future Tours Programme, with India continuing to support Afghanistan’s home fixtures amid the country’s efforts to develop international cricket.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas said the board is committed to supporting the growth of cricket in Afghanistan and giving its players opportunities to compete at the highest level. Also, BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said the board was pleased to assist the ACB in hosting the series in India.

The upcoming T20I series will add to the growing cricketing ties between the two countries. Afghanistan most recently toured India in June for a three-match ODI series, while the teams had earlier faced each other in a three-match T20I series in January 2024.

India and Afghanistan have also shared a growing Test rivalry since their first Test meeting in 2018. The two teams have since played regularly across all three formats.