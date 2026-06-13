Indian Air Force Transport Plane Crashes and Catches Fire at Jorhat Airbase

Jorhat: An Antonov AN-32 transport aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed and caught fire inside the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday morning.

According to initial reports, the accident occurred while the military transport plane was attempting to land at the Jorhat airfield. Upon touchdown, the aircraft reportedly caught fire and split into two pieces. Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen rising from the airbase, visible from several kilometres away.

Emergency Response and Crash Teams, alongside base firefighting units, rushed to the scene immediately to contain the blaze and launch rescue operations. Details regarding the number of crew members onboard and potential casualties have not yet been officially released.

The Indian Air Force has initiated a high-level inquiry to determine the exact technical malfunction or circumstantial cause that led to the landing failure. Further official statements from the Ministry of Defence are awaited as rescue teams continue to secure the crash site.