Indian Idol 16 Finalist Myscmme Bosu Receives Grand Welcome in Guwahati

Guwahati: Today, the Indian Idol 16 finalist Myscmme Bosu received a rousing welcome on her arrival at the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati, with hundreds of fans and well-wishers gathering to congratulate the young singer on her remarkable achievement.

Fans assembled at the airport to catch a glimpse of the talented singer, celebrating her journey to the grand finale of one of the country's most popular singing reality shows.

A resident of Anand Nagar in Guwahati's Pandu locality, Myscmme has made Assam proud with her impressive performances throughout the competition, earning widespread appreciation from audiences and judges alike.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude, Myscmme thanked the people of Assam for their unwavering love, encouragement and support. She also conveyed her sincere appreciation to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had earlier extended his best wishes to her through social media platforms Facebook and Twitter.

As the competition enters its final and most crucial stage, the 22-year-old singer appealed to the people of Assam to continue supporting her by casting their votes in the grand finale.

Myscmme first won the hearts of music lovers during Indian Idol Season 15, where she finished among the Top 6 contestants. She returned to the competition in Indian Idol 16 as a wildcard entrant and has since delivered a remarkable comeback, securing a place in the grand finale.

Her inspiring journey has earned widespread admiration, with fans across Assam hoping she will bring home the coveted Indian Idol 16 title.