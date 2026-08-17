Indian Shuttlers Set for BWF World Championships Challenge in New Delhi

Indian badminton players are set to begin their campaign at the BWF Badminton World Championships at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi today, with leading players featuring across multiple categories.

In women’s singles, former world champion and ninth seed P V Sindhu will open her campaign against Ireland’s Sophia Noble. The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will also be in action, facing Spain’s Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez in the opening round.

The men’s singles draw will see Indian debutant Ayush Shetty take on a formidable opponent in world number one and defending champion Shi Yu Qi of China during the evening session.

In men’s doubles, fifth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have already secured their place in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. M R Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan, meanwhile, will begin their campaign against Ireland’s Scott Guildea and Paul Reynolds.

In mixed doubles, 15th seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto have also progressed to the round of 32 following a bye.

With several Indian players entering the competition, attention will be on their performances as the country begins its campaign at the prestigious world championships in New Delhi.