India’s Space Legacy Soars: Nation Celebrates National Space Day with Pride and Purpose

New Delhi, 23 August 2025: India today marked its second National Space Day with nationwide tributes to the scientists behind the country’s landmark space achievements — especially the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed near the Moon’s south pole on this day in 2023.

Ministers Praise Scientists as ‘New India’ Shines Among the Stars

Leading the celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared a heartfelt message on social media platform X, saying: “Every Indian heart swells with pride… I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the brilliant scientists of ISRO, whose unwavering dedication made this achievement possible.” He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership for opening “new frontiers in space exploration” and inspiring a new generation of innovators.

Joining Shah, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju remarked: “Let National Space Day remind us that no dream is too high when backed by courage and conviction.” Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saluted ISRO’s scientists for “placing ‘New India’ at the pinnacle of global space history.”