India’s Space Legacy Soars: Nation Celebrates National Space Day with Pride and Purpose

New Delhi, 23 August 2025: India today marked its second National Space Day with nationwide tributes to the scientists behind the country’s landmark space achievements — especially the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed near the Moon’s south pole on this day in 2023.
Ministers Praise Scientists as ‘New India’ Shines Among the Stars
Leading the celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared a heartfelt message on social media platform X, saying: “Every Indian heart swells with pride… I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the brilliant scientists of ISRO, whose unwavering dedication made this achievement possible.” He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership for opening “new frontiers in space exploration” and inspiring a new generation of innovators.
Joining Shah, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju remarked: “Let National Space Day remind us that no dream is too high when backed by courage and conviction.” Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saluted ISRO’s scientists for “placing ‘New India’ at the pinnacle of global space history.”
From Chandrayaan-3 to Gaganyaan, Leaders Hail India’s Ascent in Space Science
National Space Day, instituted by PM Modi in 2024, commemorates the success of the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 — a mission that secured India’s place among the world's elite space powers. This year’s theme, ‘Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan: Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities’, celebrates both India’s rich astronomical legacy and its cutting-edge space ambitions.
As part of the day’s events, NCERT unveiled a new educational module, ‘India – A Rising Space Power’, now being introduced in schools across Uttar Pradesh. The initiative aims to inspire young minds by tracing India’s journey from early innovations to missions like Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, and the upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight.
Digital platforms such as DIKSHA, NISHTHA, and the India on the Moon portal are also featuring special content to make space science more engaging and accessible for students and the wider public.
As the celebrations continue, National Space Day stands not just as a tribute to past achievements, but as a beacon for India’s cosmic future.