ISRO Launches Heaviest-Ever Satellite to Low Earth Orbit on Christmas Eve

AST SpaceMobile is working on what it calls a space-based cellular broadband network that can be accessed without special devices. The system is intended for both commercial and government use. The company had earlier launched five satellites, BlueBird 1 to 5, in September 2024, which currently offer coverage over the United States and a few other regions. More launches are planned to expand the network, and the company has partnerships with over 50 mobile operators worldwide.