Jaishankar Reminds US of Its History with Pak: “Don’t Forget Who Was Found in Abbottabad

"Politics of Convenience" and the Shadow of Abbottabad

Jaishankar noted that this isn’t the first time the US has chosen to "do the politics of convenience", implying a pattern of short-term strategic alignments without due regard for past consequences. “When you look at the certificates that somebody in the military will give, it’s the same military which went into Abbottabad and found you-know-who there,” he remarked, alluding to the US Navy SEALs’ 2011 operation that killed Bin Laden in a Pakistani garrison town.

Addressing claims made by former US President Donald Trump about mediating a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor — a reported military standoff — Jaishankar clarified that any cessation of hostilities was decided between New Delhi and Islamabad, not due to US intervention. He added that while the US side may have been informed, it was India and Pakistan that made their own decisions.

The minister's remarks underscore India’s longstanding concerns about the West’s inconsistent stance on Pakistan’s record with terrorism and military transparency.