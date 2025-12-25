Janhvi Kapoor Condemns Killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has strongly condemned the killing of 27-year-old Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, describing the incident as a “slaughter” and calling for extremism in all forms to be opposed.
Kapoor took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, posting a note titled “Dipu Chandra Das,” in which she expressed outrage over the brutal act.
“What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter, and it is not an isolated incident. If you don't know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, see the videos, ask the questions. And if despite all this you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it,” she wrote.
The actor, known for her role in Homebound, further emphasised the global and domestic implications of extremism, stating, “We will continue to cry about things halfway across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death. Extremism in any and every form needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity.”
Kapoor’s post quickly circulated across social media platforms, including Reddit, garnering praise from users for speaking out on a highly sensitive issue and for addressing the topic with candidness and courage.
Last week, Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old garment worker, was brutally beaten to death by a mob in the Bhaluka sub-district of Mymensingh, Bangladesh, following allegations that he had hurt religious sentiments.
The incident has drawn widespread attention in India, with news channels highlighting concerns over rising religious extremism in Bangladesh, while newspapers have criticized the interim government for failing to prevent such acts of violence.
Leading Bangladeshi media outlets have also expressed concern over the authorities’ inability to maintain law and order, calling the attack a stark reminder of the challenges facing the country in curbing mob violence.