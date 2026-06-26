Joint Nagaland-Manipur Delegation Meets Amit Shah to Push for Peace Accord

New Delhi: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has led a high-level joint delegation of Naga legislators from Nagaland and Manipur to New Delhi for a "positive and fruitful" meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The discussion focused heavily on accelerating the long-pending Naga political issue and addressing the deteriorating security situation in Manipur. The delegation included Nagaland Deputy Chief Ministers T.R. Zeliang and Y. Patton, Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, and senior Naga People’s Front (NPF) leader Awangbow Newmai.

The high-stakes meeting comes amidst growing frustration over delays in finalizing a peace accord, over a decade after the landmark 2015 Framework Agreement was signed with the NSCN-IM.

The dialogue also addressed deep-seated tensions in Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur. Apex Naga bodies have recently ramped up pressure on the central government to revoke the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pacts with Kuki militant groups. This demand follows a severe escalation in May, where suspected Kuki militants abducted 18 Naga civilians from the Leilon Vaiphei area, resulting in the subsequent discovery of six mutilated bodies and sparking widespread protests across the region.