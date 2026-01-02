Justice Revati Prashant Mohite Dere Appointed Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

Guwahati: Justice Revati Prashant Mohite Dere has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, said a presidential notification issued on January 1.
Justice Revati, who is currently serving as a judge of the Bombay High Court, will take charge after the transfer of the incumbent Chief Justice.
The appointment has been made under Article 217 of the Constitution, which empowers the President to appoint Chief Justices of High Courts.
The move is part of a broader reshuffle involving several high courts across the country.
The present Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, Justice Soumen Sen, has been transferred to the Kerala High Court.
He will take over as Chief Justice there following the retirement of Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar on January 9, 2026.
The transfer orders were issued by the Appointments Division of the Department of Justice under the Ministry of Law and Justice.
Justice Sen’s transfer has been carried out under Article 222 of the Constitution, which provides for the transfer of judges after consultation with the Chief Justice of India.
In another development, Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo of the Orissa High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.
He will assume office from the date he takes charge.
The notifications were signed by Jagannath Srinivasan, Joint Secretary to the Government of India, and issued from the ministry’s offices at Jaisalmer House in New Delhi.
The appointments are part of routine administrative measures aimed at ensuring the smooth functioning of high courts.
Justice Dere’s appointment as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court is expected to strengthen judicial administration and improve the management of cases in the northeastern state.