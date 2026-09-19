Kapil Borthakur: Zubeen Garg’s Father at Zubeen Khetra

Guwahati: Today, father of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, Kapil Borthakur, visited Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur to pay tribute to his only son on his first death anniversary. Despite his ailing health, the grieving father made his way to Zubeen Kshetra, Kahilipara where he was met by emotional chants of “Joi Zubeen Da” from thousands of admirers gathered to remember the beloved artist.

Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and sister Palmee Borthakur were also present at Zubeen Khetra, joining fans in paying their respects to the singer.

The memorial witnessed a steady gathering of people throughout the day, with admirers offering flowers and prayers in memory of the artiste who was deeply loved across Assam.

A year has passed since Zubeen’s death, but the grief of his loss continues to be felt across the state. His songs, memories and unmistakable presence remain alive in the hearts of millions who continue to remember him every day.