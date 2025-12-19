Karnataka Assembly Passes Landmark Bill Against Social Boycott

Guwahati: The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday approved a new law aimed at stopping caste- and community-based social exclusion, marking a significant step toward addressing long-standing discriminatory practices.
Once enacted, Karnataka will become the second state after Maharashtra to treat social boycott as a criminal offence.
The Social Boycott Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal Bill was tabled on December 12 by Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa. The bill seeks to penalise individuals or groups that impose or promote social exclusion through informal or community-led actions. Under the proposed law, those found guilty can face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both.
While participating in the discussion, Mahadevappa described the bill as a landmark move, stating that it aims to uphold equality and protect marginalised and backward communities from being pushed further into isolation through discriminatory practices.
Members from across party lines, including the BJP and the JD(S), supported the bill.
The bill broadly defines social boycott as any spoken, written, or symbolic act that leads to discrimination or exclusion within a community. It identifies 20 different forms of boycott, such as denying someone employment, refusing to provide services, obstructing business activities, or preventing participation in social and religious events on equal terms.
The bill also recognises that social boycotts often operate in everyday life. These include refusing to work with someone, blocking access to services or contracts, or denying normal business interactions. Acts such as preventing individuals from following religious customs, interfering in marriages or funerals, or deliberately isolating a person or family are also covered under the law.
Importantly, accountability under the law extends beyond those who directly carry out a boycott. Anyone who encourages, supports, or uses their influence to enforce such exclusion—and even members of a group who vote in favour of a boycott—can be held criminally responsible.