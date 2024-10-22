Karnataka: Under Construction Building Collapses in Bengaluru, Many Feared Trapped

Bengaluru: The capital city of Karnataka which has been facing massive water logging problems for the last few days saw another tragedy today when an under-construction building came down. Authorities mentioned that rescue work is underway and 10-12 people could be stuck in the debris.

The incident took place in the Babusapalya locality of the capital city and authorities reached the location soon after getting to know about the incident. A part of an under-construction building came down on Tuesday. Several people were trapped in the debris created by the damaged building. Rescue teams have also been deployed at the location to clear the debris and rescue the victims. Details were however not known regarding the number or the working of those caught in the debris.

The city has already been facing massive water logging issues in recent times because of the incessant rains. With roads, public facilities, schools and other facilities being severely affected, parts of the city remain inaccessible for many services. Transportation has been one of the most affected with people missing flights and trains because of these problems.