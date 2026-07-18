'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 18 Premieres on 10th August with New 'Sochna Padega' Theme

Guwahati: The Sony Pictures Networks India has announced that the 18th season of the iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will premiere on 10th Aug 2026 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

The popular quiz show will air from Monday to Friday, continuing its long-standing tradition of testing contestants' knowledge and rewarding them with life-changing prizes.

Alongside the premiere date, the makers have unveiled this season's theme, 'Sochna Padega' (You'll Have to Think), which emphasises that in today's digital age, simply knowing the right answer is no longer enough. Instead, the new season will focus on contestants' ability to think critically and apply their knowledge.

To mark the announcement, the makers released three new promotional videos featuring Amitabh Bachchan. In one of the promos, the veteran actor points out that answers are now readily available on mobile phones, but success on Kaun Banega Crorepati will depend on reasoning rather than memorising facts.

In the promotional video, Bachchan says, "These days, answers are available everywhere, even in your pocket. Yes, on your mobile phone. That's why this season of KBC, we have tried to change things. Simply remembering the answer won't be enough, you will have to think. Yes, Sochna Padega."

Kaun Banega Crorepati first premiered on 3rd July 2000 and quickly became one of India's most successful television programmes. The show is the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed British format Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?