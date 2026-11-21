Guwahati: The American singer-songwriter Khalid explored Shillong on the evening of 20th November, ahead of his performance at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival today . The Grammy-nominated R&B and pop sensation was spotted greeting fans, signing autographs and posing for selfies near Centre Point, adding to the excitement surrounding his much-anticipated India debut.

Khalid, whose full name is Khalid Donnel Robinson, was seen strolling through Shillong on the evening of 20th November. Wearing a dark jacket, the American singer stopped to interact with fans who gathered around him near Centre Point.

Photographs and videos of the outing have since appeared on social media, drawing attention from his admirers. The singer reportedly posed for selfies, signed autographs and exchanged greetings with people who approached him.

His casual appearance around the city has added to the anticipation ahead of his scheduled festival performance.

Khalid also shared a post from Shillong with the message, "I love Shillong", expressing his affection for the city.

His social media message and interactions with local fans have generated further excitement among music lovers looking forward to seeing him perform at the festival.

Khalid is scheduled to perform at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival on Saturday , making the appearance a major attraction of this year's event.

The performance marks his India debut, giving Indian fans an opportunity to experience his popular songs live.

His appearance is among the highlights of a festival featuring international and Indian artistes in Meghalaya.

The American rapper Nelly also performed at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival on 20th November .

Like Khalid, Nelly was seen interacting with fans, posing for photographs and enjoying Meghalaya's scenic beauty. His presence added to the festival atmosphere ahead of Khalid's scheduled performance the following day.