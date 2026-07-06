KKHSOU Launches Original Pass Certificates Closer to Learners Through Study Centres

Guwahati: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) has launched a learner-centric initiative to distribute Original Pass Certificates through its network of Study Centres, making the process more accessible and convenient for learners across Assam.

As part of the initiative, the University has been organising Certificate Distribution Ceremonies in phases at Study Centres across Jorhat and Golaghat districts.

A major certificate distribution ceremony was held at Kakojan College, Jorhat, on 3rd July , where more than 500 learners from the Kakojan College Study Centre and the J.B. University Study Centre received their Original Pass Certificates. The programme was attended by the Vice Chancellor of KKHSOU, Prof Rajendra Prasad Das, as the chief guest.

Another ceremony was organised at Cinnamara College, Jorhat, on 4th July in the presence of Prof Das. More than 400 learners from the Cinnamara College Study Centre and the Dr Nabin Bordoloi College Study Centre collected their certificates during the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice Chancellor highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating that it reflects the University's commitment to making learner-centric services more accessible and convenient.

On the same day, a separate certificate distribution ceremony was held at DKD College, Dergaon, where more than 300 learners from the DKD College Study Centre received their Original Pass Certificates from University officials.

The programmes were attended by Dr Ridip Dev Choudhury, Dean (Study Centre); Dr Ratul Kumar Patowary, Deputy Registrar (Administration); Dr Sanjib Ghimire, Assistant Regional Director of the Jorhat Regional Centre; and Birinchi Kumar Bora, Assistant Registrar (Study Centre), who also distributed certificates to the learners. Coordinators of the respective Study Centres, faculty members, University officials, staff and a large number of learners were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Das said the University had introduced the distribution of Original Pass Certificates through Study Centres to provide faster, more convenient and learner-focused services. He noted that the initiative enables learners to collect their certificates directly from their respective Study Centres instead of travelling to the University's headquarters, thereby reducing travel time, expenses and administrative delays.

As per the University team , similar Certificate Distribution Ceremonies will be organised in phases at Study Centres across the State, allowing a larger number of learners to receive their Original Pass Certificates closer to their homes.