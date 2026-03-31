KKHSOU observes Chatra Divas, holds lectures on Bodofa’s vision

Guwahati: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University observed Chatra Divas (Students’ Day) on Tuesday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Upendra Nath Brahma, the former president of the All Bodo Students’ Union.
As per an official statement, the university issued an official notice stating that the day was marked with two academic programmes.
A special lecture on “Revisiting Bodofa’s vision: Education, dignity, and democratic struggle for an inclusive Assam” was delivered by Dr. Mrinal Jyoti Goswami, Assistant Professor in the Discipline of Assamese at KKHSOU, at the 6th Floor Conference Hall from 3:30 PM.
Simultaneously, Ms. Barnalika Goswami, Assistant Professor of Social Work at KKHSOU, delivered a talk on the “Legacy of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma on the occasion of Chatra Divas” at the KKHSOU Community Radio Centre, Gyan Taranga, also beginning at 3:30 PM.
Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, born on March 31, 1956, is remembered as the “Father of the Bodos” for his leadership, commitment to peaceful student activism, and the philosophy of “Live and Let Live”.
The Government of Assam observes March 31 every year as Chatra Divas in his honour.
In addition, a collaborative programme was organised at Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma College in Dotma, Kokrajhar, to mark the occasion.
The university said the events highlighted the relevance of Bodofa’s ideals in present times, particularly in promoting ethical student movements and inclusive development, with faculty members and research scholars participating in the programmes.
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