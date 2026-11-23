Guwahati: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Mawlai Circle, has raised concerns over alleged contaminated water leakage from the Marten landfill site at Mawiong, Shillong, warning of potential pollution of the Umiam River and Lake.

According to the KSU Mawlai Circle, the joint inspection was conducted at the Marten landfill site in Mawiong on November 21, 2026, in response to concerns over the site's condition and complaints raised by local residents.

F.B. Chyne, Executive Engineer of the Shillong Municipal Board, participated in the inspection alongside other SMB officials.

Following the inspection, the KSU expressed concern over alleged leakage of contaminated water from the landfill site. The union warned that the situation could pose an environmental threat if the suspected leakage is not properly investigated and addressed. The potential environmental impact remains a concern raised by the KSU.

The KSU Mawlai Circle has warned that contaminated water from the Marten landfill site could potentially reach the Umiam River and Lake, raising concerns about the consequences for the surrounding environment.

According to the union, possible risks include threats to aquatic life, public health, fisheries, drinking water sources and tourism.

The union has called for attention to the suspected leakage to prevent potential environmental damage. Its concerns centre on the need to ensure that contaminated water from the landfill does not affect nearby water resources.

The latest concerns follow an earlier representation submitted by the KSU to the Commissioner and Secretary of the Urban Affairs Department on 2nd November.

In its 23rd November statement, the union renewed its call for government intervention and sought corrective measures to address the alleged leakage and the condition of the landfill site.

The KSU has outlined four key demands: