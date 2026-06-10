Kusha Kapila Slams Pranit More Over Viral ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Statement

Guwahati: The Content creator Kusha Kapila has weighed in on the controversy surrounding a viral clip from comedian Pranit More’s recent stand-up show, arguing that responsibility for offensive content should not rest solely with audience members.

The debate erupted after a clip from More’s performance circulated widely on social media, drawing criticism from netizens who found the comedy or the conversation inappropriate. The backlash prompted the comedian to issue a public apology, acknowledging that he should have handled the situation differently.

Sharing her views on Instagram, Kapila encouraged women to continue calling out content they find offensive and stressed that creators must take responsibility for the material they choose to publish. According to her, uploading such clips is a conscious decision and should not be excused under the banner of comedy.

“Please don’t be afraid to call out disgusting comedy,” she wrote. “If someone says something offensive, they should be criticised for it. Uploading a clip like that is a choice. Choosing to make certain jokes and hosting them on your channel is a choice. This is not comedy; it is content designed to provoke a reaction.”

Kapila also expressed satisfaction at seeing women and other social media users openly criticise the clip, saying it was encouraging to witness people holding such content accountable.

In a separate Instagram Story, she urged men to challenge inappropriate remarks when they encounter them, suggesting that speaking up against such behaviour is enough.

Meanwhile, More acknowledged that he had made a mistake during the show. In his statement, he said the audience member’s comments did not reflect his own views and admitted he should have challenged the remark rather than laughing and moving on, describing it as a “lapse in judgement”.