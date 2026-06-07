LIC, Rajesh Exports and the Questions Before Its Investment Committee

Guwahati: India's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India, manages investments worth several lakh crore rupees on behalf of millions of policyholders. At the heart of these decisions is its Investment Committee, comprising senior executives and independent directors entrusted with safeguarding public money.

The committee includes LIC Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director R. Doraiswamy, Managing Director Dinesh Pant, Chief Investment Officer and Executive Director Arindam Das Gupta, along with independent directors Gurumoorthy Mahalingam, Anil Kumar and V. S. Parthasarathy.

The spotlight has increasingly fallen on the committee's investment decisions after LIC emerged as one of the largest institutional shareholders in several companies that subsequently witnessed sharp erosion in market value. One such company attracting investor attention is Rajesh Exports Limited.

Rajesh Exports, once celebrated as one of the world's largest gold jewellery exporters, has seen its stock decline dramatically from its peak valuation. Despite concerns raised over financial performance, debt levels, and corporate governance issues over the years, institutional investors including LIC maintained exposure to the company. The sharp fall in the stock has raised questions among policyholders and market observers about the due diligence undertaken before committing public funds.

Critics argue that when LIC invests policyholders' money in companies facing prolonged financial stress or governance concerns, the insurer's investment committee must be held accountable for explaining the rationale behind such decisions. They contend that repeated investments in underperforming companies expose ordinary policyholders to risks they neither understand nor consent to.

Supporters of LIC, however, point out that the insurer is a long-term investor and that equity investments are inherently subject to market fluctuations. They argue that isolated losses should not be viewed in isolation, as LIC's diversified portfolio has historically generated substantial returns over decades.

Nevertheless, the Rajesh Exports episode has renewed a broader debate: whether India's largest insurer needs greater transparency in its equity investment decisions, particularly when public money is deployed in companies that subsequently witness significant destruction of shareholder wealth.

As scrutiny intensifies, investors and policyholders alike may seek answers from the investment committee led by R. Doraiswamy, Dinesh Pant, Arindam Das Gupta and the independent directors regarding the processes, risk assessments and governance standards that guided such investments. The central question remains whether the safeguards designed to protect policyholders were sufficiently robust when decisions involving thousands of crores of public money were taken.