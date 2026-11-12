Man Goes Missing After Jumping Into River While Fleeing Group in Cachar

Guwahati: A man went missing after allegedly jumping into a river to escape from a group of people chasing him at the Gangapur-Nagatila ferry ghat in Cachar district on the morning of 12th November .

The missing man has been identified as Afaz Uddin Majumdar, a resident of the Niyargram Phuljan Tinimukh area.

As per statement of local people , a group of people armed with sticks and spears allegedly chased Afaz Uddin, today morning. In an attempt to escape, he ran towards the ferry ghat and took shelter aboard a launch.

However, when the group allegedly followed him onto the vessel, he jumped into the river, reportedly finding no other way to protect himself. He has remained missing since the incident.

The incident triggered panic situation in the ferry ghat area, after which his family, local people and friends launched a search operation in the river. However, according to reports available at the time of filing this report, no official rescue team had reached the spot.

As per sources, a land-related dispute may have led to the incident. Meanwhile, family and people of that area have urged the authorities to launch an immediate rescue operation to trace the missing man.