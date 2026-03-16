Manik Saha Questions ‘Thansa’ Leaders’ Language Claims, Targets TTAADC Administration

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday took a swipe at certain leaders claiming to represent the indigenous “Thansa” (unity) community, saying some of them do not even speak the community’s language.
Saha also accused the administration of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) of fostering an atmosphere of “anarchy and corruption”.
The remarks were made during an event at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala, where 1,336 families, comprising around 3,189 voters, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said it was contradictory for some leaders to advocate “Thansa” politics while not using the indigenous language.
“We spoke in our mother tongue today and it makes us proud. Many people claim to represent the Thansa community, but they do not even know its language. Some only speak Hindi and write in Devanagari—how can such people claim to lead Thansa?” Saha said.
He pointed out that several tribal leaders within the BJP communicate in indigenous languages. Saha mentioned former MP Rebati Tripura and Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, who speak Kokborok, as well as Industries Minister Santana Chakma, who is fluent in both Kokborok and Chakma.
“Anyone who wishes to lead the Thansa community must be familiar with its language and culture,” the Chief Minister said.
Saha also alleged that certain political groups had involved school students in protests related to the Kokborok script issue. Reiterating the state government’s position, he said adopting the Roman script for Kokborok was not possible and that this stance was taken in line with the direction of the central leadership.
Referring to political developments in tribal areas, the Chief Minister claimed that the functioning of the TTAADC indicated what could happen if similar leadership came to power in the state.
“The situation in the ADC, marked by anarchy and corruption even without them holding the Chief Minister’s post, shows what could happen if they were actually in power,” he said.