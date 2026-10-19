Manipur : Angry People Leave Nongshum Victims’ Bodies Outside CM’s Bungalow

Guwahati: The bodies of two people killed in an attack by suspected armed militants in Manipur were brought to the Chief Minister’s bungalow in Imphal on Monday, amid growing public anger over continued violence in the state.

The attack occurred at around 9.40 am at Nongshum, Khongbal Thangkhul, along the border of Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts. As per information, suspected armed miscreants attacked a group of people who had gone to the hills to collect firewood. At least two people were killed, while three others sustained injuries.

Security forces rushed to the spot after the incident, and the injured were taken to a hospital in Imphal for treatment.

In protest against the killings, angry residents brought the victims’ bodies and left them outside the entrance to the Chief Minister’s residence. A police team from Imphal West subsequently took custody of the bodies and transported them to the mortuary at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

Security was tightened around the Chief Minister’s bungalow, while movement along the nearby route was restricted.

The incident sparked strong condemnation from residents, who expressed frustration over the recurring violence and loss of lives in Manipur.