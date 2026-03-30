Manipur CM holds high-level meet, emphasises efficient and inclusive governance

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Sunday chaired a high-level review meeting with BJP MLAs at the state Secretariat to discuss strengthening people-centric governance and improving administrative responsiveness.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister said the meeting focused on translating public aspirations into “tangible outcomes” through more effective implementation of government programmes.
He also said detailed discussions were held on enhancing the reach, efficiency and impact of development initiatives to ensure benefits reach all sections of society.
“We held detailed discussions on enhancing the reach, efficiency, and impact of development programmes across the state, ensuring that the benefits of governance are delivered to every section of society,” Yumnam added.
He added that emphasis was also laid on promoting unity, peace and collective progress, describing them as values that have historically helped Manipur overcome challenges.
“I commend the dedication, commitment, and shared sense of responsibility demonstrated by our BJP legislators. The government remains committed to building a “peaceful, inclusive, and developed Manipur for all,” he added.