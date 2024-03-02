MANIPUR : Reacting to the violence in Manipur, quoting nearly 60,000 voters, the Election Commission has announced a pioneering scheme to facilitate voting for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). camp has been announced. This program is aimed at those affected by the conflict between Meites and Kuki, who have sought refuge in camps in different districts and neighboring countries Inspite of being displaced from their previous places of residence, these voters maintain electoral rolls in their assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Manipur. After consultations with the central and state governments, the EC has decided to include these candidates in the electoral rolls. To ensure participation in the electoral process, the EC will set up "special polling stations" in the relief camps.

These centers will be equipped with separate Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which will comply with all the rules applicable to fixed polling stations. In addition to that the EC will further notify the contesting candidates of the locations of these "special polling stations" and invite them to nominate representatives to monitor the electoral process Voting will take place under web broadcast, ensuring which transparent and accountable at all times.

This unprecedented initiative underscores the EC’s commitment to remain true to democratic principles and to ensure that everyone eligible to vote can exercise their right to vote, regardless of their status plant. The EC aims to reduce barriers to voter participation due to the ongoing crisis in Manipur by bringing the electoral process directly to the displaced people.

The opening of "special polling stations" in the relief camps is a vital step towards inclusion in the electoral process, and emphasizes the importance of ensuring that the voices of all citizens are heard emphasize even in times of trouble As the voting machinery prepares for the upcoming elections this stands as a ray of hope successfully promising the spirit of democracy to continue as to waver amidst the chaos therefore ensuring that every vote counts in shaping Manipur’s future in the 19th century.

