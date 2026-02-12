Manipur Former CM N Biren Singh urges Defence Minister to protect historic Koirengei airfield

Imphal: Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has appealed to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene and protect the historic Koirengei airfield, calling it a vital part of the state’s and the nation’s heritage.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Singh said that during his tenure as Chief Minister from 2017 to 2025, he had written several times to successive Defence Ministers, urging the preservation of the Koirengei airfield.
"From 2017 to 2025, during my tenure as Chief Minister of Manipur, I wrote on multiple occasions to our Hon’ble Defence Ministers urging preservation of the historic Koirengei airfield, one of the key Allied airfields of World War II and a priceless part of our shared heritage," he wrote on X.
He further added that several rounds of discussions were also held between officials of the Defence Ministry and the Manipur government.
Expressing concern over ongoing activities at the site, Singh said it was "deeply painful" to see destruction and new construction continuing at the site despite years of appeals and consultations.
"It pains me deeply to see destruction and new construction continuing despite years of appeals and discussions. This has created significant uneasiness among civilians," he added.
Appealing directly to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the former Chief Minister urged him to protect the airfield in the larger interest of Manipur and the country.
He also pointed out that over 300 acres of land had already been donated to the Assam Rifles and are currently occupied by IGAR South, while more than 100 acres have been allotted to the Border Security Force (BSF).
"I earnestly request Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh ji to intervene and protect this site in the larger interest of the people of Manipur and the Nation. Already more than 300 acres of land have been donated to the Assam Rifles and are presently occupied by IGAR South, and over 100 acres have been given to the BSF, with these areas already lying in close vicinity of the Koirengei airfield," he concluded.