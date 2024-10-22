Manipur Health Minister Asks Food Safety Officers to Inspect Packaged Food Items

Imphal: During a recent event, the Health Minister of Manipur asked the food safety officers of the state to conduct tests for packaged food items. This development comes after reports mentioned the detection of microplastic materials in a newborn baby.

Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, the health minister of Manipur called on the food safety officers of the state to test packaged food items that are being sold in the state. The minister made this comment while addressing a gathering on the occasion of Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day on Monday. The minister also mentioned that this step has become necessary after a recent report pointed out the presence of microplastics in the body of a newborn child.

“Due to increasing materialism, many things that should not be consumed may be found in edible items, especially in packet items”, said the minister. He also spoke about chemical-laced fruits and vegetables in the market. He also added that 99.9 per cent households of in the state use Iodised Salt and they should continue using the same to prevent several health-related problems.

The minister was attending an event organised by the National Health Mission Manipur and the Directorate of Health Services under the National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Programme when he made these comments.