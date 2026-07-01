Manipur Launches Phase II of ‘Operation Anchor’ With Biometric Drive for 500 Myanmar Refugees

Imphal: Around 500 Myanmar nationals residing in temporary shelters across Manipur’s Kamjong district have undergone biometric registration, as security forces and local authorities intensify efforts to bolster border governance and monitor demographic shifts.

The enumeration drive was executed by a 40-member joint task force consisting of district administration officials, healthcare workers, and Assam Rifles personnel. The exercise targeted temporary camps in the villages of Phaikoh, Shangkhalok, and Aloyo.

According to the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), this data collection marks the launch of Phase II of 'Operation Anchor'. The initiative focuses on building an authenticated database of displaced individuals to streamline civil administration, deliver targeted medical aid, and eliminate security risks linked to anonymity. This follows Phase I, which focused on physical border control through electronic surveillance and tactical fencing.

The security push comes nearly two months after Myanmar-based insurgent factions attacked and torched three frontier villages in May. Sharing an expansive 398-kilometre border with Myanmar, Manipur has experienced a steady influx of displaced people fleeing escalating violence between the military junta and pro-democracy resistance groups following the February 2021 coup.