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Manipur Launches Phase II of ‘Operation Anchor’ With Biometric Drive for 500 Myanmar Refugees

Biometric drive in Kamjong’s temporary camps aims to streamline aid, track demographic shifts and curb security risks amid rising influx from conflict-hit Myanmar
‘Operation Anchor’
Biometric Push in Kamjong: Manipur Intensifies Border Governance as 500 Displaced Myanmar Nationals Registered (Image Courtesy: The Sentinel Assam)
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Imphal: Around 500 Myanmar nationals residing in temporary shelters across Manipur’s Kamjong district have undergone biometric registration, as security forces and local authorities intensify efforts to bolster border governance and monitor demographic shifts.

The enumeration drive was executed by a 40-member joint task force consisting of district administration officials, healthcare workers, and Assam Rifles personnel. The exercise targeted temporary camps in the villages of Phaikoh, Shangkhalok, and Aloyo.

According to the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), this data collection marks the launch of Phase II of 'Operation Anchor'. The initiative focuses on building an authenticated database of displaced individuals to streamline civil administration, deliver targeted medical aid, and eliminate security risks linked to anonymity. This follows Phase I, which focused on physical border control through electronic surveillance and tactical fencing.

The security push comes nearly two months after Myanmar-based insurgent factions attacked and torched three frontier villages in May. Sharing an expansive 398-kilometre border with Myanmar, Manipur has experienced a steady influx of displaced people fleeing escalating violence between the military junta and pro-democracy resistance groups following the February 2021 coup.

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Manipur
Myanmar refugees
biometric drive
Operation Anchor
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