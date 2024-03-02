MANIPUR: The Manipur government has taken extreme measures to ensure security measures in Noneh district. In response to the recent violence, authorities imposed temporary restrictions on the use of licensed firearms. Under the provisions outlined in Section 21 of the Arms Act of 1959, all licensed gun owners in Noneh district in Manipur are required to deposit the firearms and ammunition at the nearest police station at within a span of 2 weeks. This move by the Manipur government that successfully impacted the region by and large and thus it implies a greater legal intervention in the region. Thus it successfully aimed at reducing potential security risks ahead of the upcoming election bringing a new change.

It follows previous strategies used by local authorities to address concerns related to wildlife conservation and environmental protection. In the year 2023 in the month of October, the Noneh district judge had already banned the hunting, killing and possession of wildlife including the endangered Amur falcon species. Besides that, the Goitang Village Authority Council (GOVAC), which operates in Khaupum subdivision of Noneh district, has developed strict rules to protect them local animals thus preserving them for the future generation to a better positioning of wildlife in the state of Manipur known for its exotic flora and fauna presence.

The collaborative effort determines the commitment of local authorities to environmental sustainability and protection of wildlife. Thus the recent restrictions on firearms reflect the proactive approach of the Government of Manipur to ensure public safety and security during the elections.

As the district of Noneh in Manipur has successfully gear and thus prepares for the upcoming elections season, the relevant measures are expected to create a more conducive environment for the peaceful democratic participation processes while addressing legitimate security and safety issues in the state of Manipur.