Manipur Mourns: Kangpokpi Brought To Standstill As Body Of Slain Lasan Villager Arrives

Imphal: A total shutdown was observed across Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Wednesday following the killing of a local villager in neighbouring Tamenglong district, triggering widespread condemnation from Kuki civil society groups.

The victim, identified as Haokhogin Lhouvum from Lasan village, was killed on Tuesday while working in a paddy field. According to survivors, armed men opened fire on a group of villagers engaged in agricultural activities. While others managed to escape, Lhouvum sustained fatal injuries. Items linked to the attack were later recovered and handed over to the Tamei Police.

Lhouvum's mortal remains arrived at Kangpokpi District Hospital under security escort at around 1:45 am, after the recovery team navigated route difficulties. A large crowd, including representatives from the Kuki Inpi and the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), gathered at the hospital to receive the body.

In protest, CoTU enforced a district-wide shutdown, closing businesses, offices, and educational institutions, whilst exempting essential services. The body remains in the hospital mortuary pending burial arrangements. Kuki organisations have demanded a thorough investigation, whilst the incident has renewed serious security concerns across the hill districts.