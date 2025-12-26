Manipur Police Arrest KYKL Cadre, Recover Ammunition and Explosives

Imphal: Security forces have arrested an active cadre of the banned insurgent group, Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), along with an associate, in a major anti-terror operation in Manipur.
The arrested KYKL operative, Salam Shyam Singh (44) of Sega Road, Takhellambam Leikai, Imphal West district, was apprehended from a rented residence at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai under Imphal Police Station limits.
An associate, Salam Naobi Singh (43) of Nongmaikhong Awang Leikai, Kakching district, who allegedly received ammunition and explosives from Shyam Singh, was also taken into custody from his residence.
Authorities also recovered 111 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, a No. 36 HE grenade without a detonator, two detonators, two mobile handsets, and two Aadhaar cards from the possession of the duo.
This operation highlights the ongoing efforts by state security forces to curb insurgency activities in the region.
Meanwhile, in a significant anti-narcotics operation, the Manipur Police arrested a suspected drug dealer, recovering a substantial quantity of heroin along with a vehicle used in the operation.
The arrested individual, Md. Mustakim (29) of Sangaiyumpham Pt-1, Thoubal district, was apprehended from Mantripukhri under Heingang Police Station limits in Imphal East district.
Police also recovered 24 soap cases containing Heroin No. 4, weighing around 310 grams, and a Maruti Swift four-wheeler (Regd. No. AS-01-BE-7900) from his possession.
Further investigations are underway to identify the sources and networks linked to the seizure.
