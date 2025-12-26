Manipur Police Arrest KYKL Cadre, Recover Ammunition and Explosives

"On 25.12.2025, Security Forces arrested an active cadre of KYKL, one Salam Shyam Singh (44) of Sega Road Takhellambam Leikai, Imphal West district from a rented house located at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai under Imphal-PS, Imphal West district. Further, an associate of the KYKL cadre, one Salam Naobi Singh (43) of Nongmaikhong Awang Leikai, Kakching district to whom ammunition and explosives were handed over was also arrested from his residence," Manipur Police wrote on X on Thursday.