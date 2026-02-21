Manipur Police Arrest Militants and Drug Carriers, Recover Weapons and Explosives

Imphal: Manipur Police have conducted a series of major security operations over the past two days, resulting in arrests and the seizure of arms, explosives, and narcotics across the state.
On February 20, security forces arrested Chanambam Henba Singh, alias Lanchenba, a 21-year-old active cadre of the KCP (PSC), from Tera Lukram Leirak under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district.
"On 20.02.2026, security forces arrested an active cadre of KCP (PSC), one Chanambam Henba Singh alias Lanchenba (21) of Iroisemba Mang Hiden, Lane No. 10, Imphal West district from Tera Lukram Leirak area under Lamphel-PS, Imphal West district," Manipur Police wrote on X.
The same day, a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the Chingkhei Ching foothill area under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East district.
Seized items included a .303 rifle, a .22 rifle, a 9 mm SMG carbine, two hand grenades, an improvised bomb, a WP No. 80 MK-1 grenade, 57 rounds of live ammunition, multiple magazines, SLR shells, tube launchers, and other explosives.
Earlier, on February 19, security forces intercepted a vehicle at T. Khullen, Naka Check Point under Senapati Police Station. Two men from Kakching district, Rahish Khan (22) and Mustakim Ahamad (23), were arrested.
"On 19.02.2026, security forces intercepted a four-wheeler vehicle at T. Khullen, Naka Check Point under Senapati-PS, Senapati district and arrested 02 (two) residents of Irong Chesaba Mayai Leikai, Kakching district," Police added.
Authorities seized 48 soap cases containing brown sugar weighing 660 grams, the vehicle used for transport, two mobile phones, and Aadhaar cards.
These operations are part of ongoing efforts by Manipur Police and security forces to curb insurgency, arms smuggling, and drug trafficking in the state.