Manipur Police Arrest RPF/PLA Member in Extortion Case

Imphal: Manipur Police has apprehended an active member of the banned group Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) in connection with extortion.
The member identified as 29-year-old, Thangjam Surankumar Singh, who is also known by aliases Rajesh, Achou and Luwangcha, and hails from Pourabi Awang Leikai in Imphal East district.
As per police, he was arrested at Meitei Lamkhai Crossing under Singjamei Police Station’s jurisdiction.
"On 19.12.2025, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre extortionist of RPF/PLA from Meitei Lamkhai Crossing under Singjamei-PS, Imphal West district, one Thangjam Surankumar Singh (29) @ Rajesh @ Achou @ Luwangcha of Pourabi Awang Leikai, Imphal East district," Manipur Police wrote on X.
"A mobile phone with SIM card, a wallet containing an Aadhaar Card and Rs. 300 were seized from him," the police added.
They added that investigators are still looking into whether he was involved in any extortion-related activities and are also trying to trace possible connections with other individuals linked to the banned group.
Security agencies, meanwhile, have stepped up their operations on the ground. Regular searches are being carried out, and forces remain deployed in areas considered sensitive across different districts to ensure the situation remains under control.
Officials confirmed that security has been tightened across Manipur, with 114 checkpoints and nakas currently in place in both hill and valley areas as a precautionary measure.