Manipur Police Arrest Two Extortionists in Kangpokpi District

Imphal: The Anti-Extortion Unit of the Manipur Police, in coordination with central security forces, arrested two alleged extortionists from Motbung Bazaar under Gamnom Saparmeina police station in Kangpokpi district, police said on Friday.
The arrests were made on January 22 as part of a targeted operation against extortion activities in the area.
The accused have been identified as Kaikhochon Kipgen (29), a resident of Saparmeina village, and Kaisei Khongsai (22), originally from Karbi Anglong in Assam and presently residing at Jangnom village in Kangpokpi district.
In a related operation on January 21, security forces arrested Senjam Premjit Singh (38), an active cadre of KCP (Taibanganba), from Langthabal Khunou Mamang Leikai in Thoubal district.
A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were recovered from his possession. Further investigation is underway.
Police said that intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and other criminal activities.