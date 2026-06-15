Manipur Police Chief Vows Tough Action on Armed Miscreants, Fake News and Communal Incitement

Imphal: Manipur’s Director General of Police, Mukesh Singh, has issued a stern ultimatum to armed miscreants, declaring that any attacks on security forces will be met with immediate and strict legal action.

Speaking during a security review in Churachandpur district, the police chief emphasised that anyone attempting to take the law into their own hands or carrying illegal weapons would be dealt with firmly. He underscored that security personnel are fully authorised to respond appropriately in self-defence if fired upon.

Reflecting on the severe ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023, Singh revealed that approximately 70 per cent of the 6,000 police weapons looted during the unrest have now been successfully recovered. Operations remain underway to retrieve the remaining firearms.

Furthermore, the DGP announced a crackdown on digital incitement, confirming that a specialised social media monitoring cell is actively tracking individuals who spread fake news or communal misinformation. Singh warned that anyone uploading inflammatory content would face severe legal prosecution, while simultaneously urging civil society groups to abandon agitation and pursue grievances through peaceful, lawful dialogue to restore harmony.