Manipur Police, CRPF Lead Operation to Eradicate 53 Acres of Poppy in Kangpokpi Hills

Imphal: In a major crackdown on illicit poppy cultivation, a joint team of Manipur Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Forest Department and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) destroyed poppy crops spread over 53 acres in Kangpokpi district, police said on Wednesday.
According to Manipur Police, the operation was carried out on January 7 in the hill ranges of Moljol, Tusam, Vaichei-Naphai and adjoining areas.
The coordinated drive targeted large-scale illegal cultivation being carried out in remote and forested locations.
"On 07.01.2026, a combined teams of Manipur Police, CRPF, Forest department, and NCB destroyed 53 (Fifty Three) Acres of poppy cultivation in the hill ranges of Moljol, Tusam, Vaichei-Naphai and surrounding areas under Kangpokpi district," Manipur Police wrote on X.
During the operation, security forces also dismantled and burnt seven huts believed to have been used by cultivators. Additionally, 11 bags of fertilisers, 23 containers of Roundup herbicide, 14 bags of salt and various equipment such as spray pumps, pipes and other materials used for poppy cultivation were seized and destroyed on the spot.
"07 (Seven) huts, 11 (Eleven) bags of fertilizers, 23 (Twenty three) Roundup Herbicides, 14 (Fourteen) bags of salt, and equipment like Spray pumps, Pipes, Herbicides etc. used in cultivation were destroyed and burnt," Police added.
The action was a part of an intensified campaign against narcotics production in the hill districts of Manipur. Such joint operations will continue in the coming days to curb illegal poppy cultivation and associated drug networks.
Earlier in December month of 2025, a joint team comprising Manipur Police, the Forest Department and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), assisted by an Executive Magistrate, had destroyed a large swathe of illicit poppy cultivation in Churachandpur district.
According to police, the operation was carried out in the Mongken area of the Thangjing hill range under Henglep sub-division, where around 40 acres of illegally cultivated poppy fields were identified and cleared.
During the operation, six poppy pods were also recovered from the site.