Manipur Police register 3 FIRs after poppy field incident, firing and detentions in Ukhrul

Imphal: Manipur Police said three separate FIRs have been registered following a series of incidents in Ukhrul district, including the burning of huts at a poppy cultivation site, an exchange of gunfire between armed groups and the detention of civilians.
According to police, huts located at a poppy cultivation site in the Thawai Kuki Hill Range, also known as the Mapithel Hill Range, were reportedly burnt on the morning of March 11 and two Kuki poppy cultivators were detained.
The police further stated that the situation escalated soon after.
“Thereafter, exchange of gunfire took place between armed miscreants of Tangkhul and Kuki groups, allegedly using sophisticated weapons. During the incident of firing and scuffle, few youths went missing,” the police added.
In another development, vehicles carrying around 21 Tangkhul civilians were detained at Shangkai village by Kuki volunteers along with local women.
The police said that in the early hours of March 12, two Kuki civilians who had earlier been detained at Leingangching were rescued by police and security forces and handed over to representatives of Kuki civil society organisations in the presence of the district administration and senior police officials.
According to the police, the Tangkhul civilians who had been detained earlier were also released and handed over to Tangkhul civil society organisations.
Later on March 12 morning, security personnel recovered the bodies of two missing persons from a jungle area in the Thawai Kuki Hill Range. The bodies were brought for further legal procedures.
"Three separate FIR cases have been registered for investigation into the incidents. Senior police officers have visited the affected locations and are closely monitoring the situation," police stated.
Adequate security measures have been put in place to prevent further escalation, with area domination and security operations being carried out in the region.
Police have appealed to all communities to maintain restraint and cooperate with authorities to restore peace and normalcy.